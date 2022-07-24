Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.73 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

