Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,498 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and have sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

