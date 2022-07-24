Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,832,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Jabil by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $941,011 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

