Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 451 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 12,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.70.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $260.17 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.89. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

