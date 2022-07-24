Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.2% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 110,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17,569.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

