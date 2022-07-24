Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.0 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $206.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

