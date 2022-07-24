ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 4.63% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPXT stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

