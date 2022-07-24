Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $511.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.