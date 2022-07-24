iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after purchasing an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,252,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

