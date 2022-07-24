Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of RCL opened at $34.87 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

