Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $234,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,024 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.01) to GBX 2,440 ($29.17) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.7 %

BHP Group Profile

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.