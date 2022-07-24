Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 553 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.