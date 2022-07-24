Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 347 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $156.19 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

