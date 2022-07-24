4,725 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

