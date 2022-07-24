7,886 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ATI by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 442,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 292,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,480,000.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATI opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. ATI had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

