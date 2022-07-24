Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 44,480 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after buying an additional 2,279,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 308,140 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 2.03. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.