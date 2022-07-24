Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on AZEK in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.