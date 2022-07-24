Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 481 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

