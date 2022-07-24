Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

