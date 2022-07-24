Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 399 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $246.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.19 and a 200-day moving average of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

