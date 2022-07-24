Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,225 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

