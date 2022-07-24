First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 781,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

