Signaturefd LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,520,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $72.72 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

