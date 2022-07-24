Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 196.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

