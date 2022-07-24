1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONEM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.73.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 623.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 262,250 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,745,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,129 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

