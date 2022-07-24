1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.73.

1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 623.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,745,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,129 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

