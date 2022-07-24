Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $195.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.63. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.