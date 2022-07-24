Guggenheim Cuts News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target to $30.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31. News has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that News will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in News by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of News by 90,759.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 1,498,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of News by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.