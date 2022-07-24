NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

NGM stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.71.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 89,049 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,306.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,394,261 shares of company stock valued at $18,377,237 in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,904 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 245,755 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

