Credit Suisse Group Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $202.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.27.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $172.60 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 78.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,936.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

