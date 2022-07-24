VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Shares Down 1.2%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 1,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VACNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VAT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.