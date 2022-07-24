Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

NDAQ opened at $172.60 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56.

Nasdaq’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

