Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 202,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 131,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.