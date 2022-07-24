Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 202,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 131,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

