Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.15.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock worth $3,255,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

