Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Shares of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. 140,546 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 117,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.