Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.02. 1,106,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,309% from the average session volume of 78,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAQ. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

Featured Stories

