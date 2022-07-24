Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 108,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 188,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.