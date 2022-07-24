Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after buying an additional 377,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.