Signaturefd LLC Buys 271 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NICE opened at $208.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.