Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

