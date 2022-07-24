Signaturefd LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 6,530,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $54,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 473,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

