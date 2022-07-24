Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

