Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Pentair Stock Down 0.5 %

PNR stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

