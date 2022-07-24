Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,986,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.