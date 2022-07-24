Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

