Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,720 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

