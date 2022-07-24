Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

