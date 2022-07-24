Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 5.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.