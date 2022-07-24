Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,826,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 125,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $39,398,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,840,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 924,037 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,171,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 2.2 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.