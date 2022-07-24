AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at National Bank Financial

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AbraSilver Resource Price Performance
ABBRF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. AbraSilver Resource has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
About AbraSilver Resource
Featured Stories
