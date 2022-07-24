AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at National Bank Financial

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AbraSilver Resource Price Performance

ABBRF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. AbraSilver Resource has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

Get AbraSilver Resource alerts:

About AbraSilver Resource

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as a precious metals exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Diablillos property that covers an area of approximately 79 square kilometers located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas property covering an area of 6,300 ha in Chubut Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for AbraSilver Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbraSilver Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.